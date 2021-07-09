Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVAC. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.64 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $26.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

