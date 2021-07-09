Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $569,000.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $172.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

