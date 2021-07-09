Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,332 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,758. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

