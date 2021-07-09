Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Medpace in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.
MEDP stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.34.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
In other Medpace news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $2,684,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,405 shares in the company, valued at $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,332 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,758. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
