Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,241,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 30.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,665,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 64.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATKR opened at $67.93 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

