Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 22.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

