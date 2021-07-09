Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 388 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 165,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,255,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 97,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

NYSE:WM opened at $142.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,331 shares of company stock worth $19,433,162. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

