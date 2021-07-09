Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HASI. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.11.

HASI opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.48%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $5,542,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,491,000 after buying an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.5% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

