Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $48.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.93.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.37. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the first quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,511,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

