Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

HMY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. 92,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. Harmony Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,042 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 263,190 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,354 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 973,391 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,891 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

