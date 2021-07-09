Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

