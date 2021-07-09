HashCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. HashCoin has a market cap of $361,620.47 and approximately $44,256.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00055099 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.00904964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

