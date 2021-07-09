Hayward Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 1,000 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,567% compared to the average daily volume of 60 put options.

HAYW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Hayward from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,120,044 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $17,999,107.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the first quarter valued at $78,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYW opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $26.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

