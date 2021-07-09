Head to Head Contrast: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) vs. Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL)

iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) and Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Muscle Maker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.04 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Muscle Maker $4.47 million 4.32 -$10.10 million N/A N/A

Muscle Maker has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Volatility and Risk

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Muscle Maker has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Muscle Maker -189.52% -160.35% -81.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for iPic Entertainment and Muscle Maker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Muscle Maker 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Muscle Maker on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment, Inc. engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies. It also operates under the Meal Plan AF, Muscle Maker Burger Bar, Bowls Deep, Burger Joe's, Wrap It Up, Salad Vibes and Gourmet Sandwich brand names. In addition, the company offers Muscle Maker meal prep/plans to consumers via direct- to-consumer through musclemakerprep.com. As of December 31, 2020, it had sixteen company-owned and sixteen franchised restaurants located in the United States and Kuwait. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in League City, Texas.

