Head-To-Head Contrast: PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) versus California Resources (NYSE:CRC)

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of PHX Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of PHX Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares California Resources and PHX Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Resources $1.56 billion 1.54 $1.77 billion N/A N/A PHX Minerals $28.97 million 3.44 -$23.95 million $0.05 65.60

California Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for California Resources and PHX Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 PHX Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80

California Resources presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.13%. PHX Minerals has a consensus price target of $2.82, suggesting a potential downside of 14.13%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe California Resources is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares California Resources and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Resources N/A N/A N/A PHX Minerals -33.52% 1.23% 0.78%

Summary

California Resources beats PHX Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe. It sells its products to pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

