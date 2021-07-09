Head-To-Head Review: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) versus Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics -35,630.97% -27.42% -24.84% Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $720,000.00 15,239.04 -$348.86 million ($5.29) -27.37 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million N/A N/A

Kiromic BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 1 5 14 0 2.65 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $157.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.88%. Given CRISPR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CRISPR Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Kiromic BioPharma beats CRISPR Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA. It has a portfolio of therapeutic programs in a range of disease areas, including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine, and rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells. It also develops CTX110, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting cluster of differentiation 19 positive malignancies; allogeneic CAR-T programs comprising CTX120 targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and CTX130 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It develops regenerative medicine programs in diabetes; and in vivo and other genetic disease programs to treat glycogen storage disease Ia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, myotonic dystrophy type 1, and cystic fibrosis. The company has strategic partnerships with Bayer Healthcare LLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, ViaCyte, Inc., Nkarta, Inc., and Capsida Biotherapeutics. The company was formerly known as Inception Genomics AG and changed its name to CRISPR Therapeutics AG in April 2014. CRISPR Therapeutics AG was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

