HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The stock had a trading volume of 26,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,865. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.43.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.