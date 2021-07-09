Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.85 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $218.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.50. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

