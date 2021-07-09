Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.85 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $218.51 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.