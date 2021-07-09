Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT opened at GBX 268 ($3.50) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 273.60. Henry Boot has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £357.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89.

In other Henry Boot news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £19,584 ($25,586.62).

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

