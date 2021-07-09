Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HRI opened at $109.87 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.97 and a 1-year high of $118.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

