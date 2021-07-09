Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 108.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,289.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HT. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,872,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,045,000 after buying an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 231.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 118,456 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $798,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.