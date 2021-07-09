Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.23% of Heska worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Heska by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 51,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $230.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,039.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $86.82 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.39.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a positive return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heska has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

In related news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

