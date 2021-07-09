Hifi Finance (MFT) Price Down 7% This Week

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Hifi Finance has a market cap of $74.85 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00054972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $297.69 or 0.00892616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

