Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce sales of $272.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.00 million. Hilton Grand Vacations reported sales of $123.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE HGV traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,801. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

