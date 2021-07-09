Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 127.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 208,436 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 96,734 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 268.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,994 shares during the period. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at $94,324,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.18 and a 12 month high of $48.16.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

