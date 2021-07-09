Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCXLF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hiscox from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hiscox presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.