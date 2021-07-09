HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 2.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52. Approximately 9,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
See Also: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.