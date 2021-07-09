HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 2.4%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.52 and last traded at $36.52. Approximately 9,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 671,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HUTCHMED by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

