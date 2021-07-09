HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $360,588.05 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One HyperExchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. HyperExchange has a market cap of $360,588.05 and $4,164.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperExchange has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00046405 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00119306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.75 or 0.00163503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,523.07 or 1.00107610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.60 or 0.00939472 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.