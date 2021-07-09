i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans GBX 0.16 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON I3E opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.61. i3 Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.61 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get i3 Energy alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 17 ($0.22) target price on shares of i3 Energy in a report on Friday, May 7th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.