Iconic Token Trading Up 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.12 million and $3,172.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00116603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00163362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,352.22 or 0.99515598 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.46 or 0.00945739 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,957,313 coins. The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

