IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Down to $22.72

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.72, but opened at $20.29. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 7,445 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 million. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,613.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,107 shares of company stock worth $189,664. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

