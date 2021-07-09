iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $25.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 2.30.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.