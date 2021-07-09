IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-$4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.11.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $114.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.16. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $74.68 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

