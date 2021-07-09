Ikarian Capital LLC Acquires 300,000 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) by 300.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of BELLUS Health worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $5,635,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in BELLUS Health by 2,813.6% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,913,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,813,619 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

BLU opened at $2.95 on Friday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 249,173.31% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

