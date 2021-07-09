Ikarian Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Ikarian Capital LLC cut its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KNSA. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,057,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,593,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 680,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 392,512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,189,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 359,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 163,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ KNSA opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition.

