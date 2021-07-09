Ikarian Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptose Biosciences were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after purchasing an additional 466,219 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APTO opened at $3.23 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APTO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptose Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

