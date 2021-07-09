Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Position Raised by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 166.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $42,000. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

NYSE ITW opened at $223.83 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

