Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $76.12 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $76.12 or 0.00226633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00046669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00124602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00164293 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,581.76 or 0.99986926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.57 or 0.00945535 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 651,438 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.