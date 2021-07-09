Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Sold by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP trimmed its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,350 shares during the period. Governors Lane LP’s holdings in Immatics were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMTX. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 1st quarter worth about $354,000.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of Immatics stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,336. Immatics has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.59.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 million. Analysts expect that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

