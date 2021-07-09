Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) will report $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.10 million to $56.70 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $224.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NYSE IRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,643. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.45. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

