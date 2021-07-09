Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.61 Million

Equities analysts expect Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) to post $55.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Independence Realty Trust posted sales of $52.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full year sales of $224.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.39 million to $230.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.96 million, with estimates ranging from $226.31 million to $247.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IRT. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of IRT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,643. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $18.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 61,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 110,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

