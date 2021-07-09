Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infinera provides Digital Optical Networking systems to telecommunications carriers, cable operators and other service providers worldwide. Infinera’s large-scale photonic integrated circuit incorporates hundred Gigabits per second of transmit and receive capacity and the functionality of more than sixty discrete optical components into a pair of indium phosphide chips. Infinera’s DTN system and PIC technology are designed to provide optical networks that provide operating simplicity, enhanced revenue generation, faster time-to-service and capital cost savings. “

INFN has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

INFN stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Infinera has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Infinera news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 172,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $1,746,347.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,729 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

