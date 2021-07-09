Insider Buying: WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$27,510.00 in Stock

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,510.00 ($19,650.00).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 19,092 shares of WAM Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$49,257.36 ($35,183.83).

On Monday, May 10th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson purchased 20,464 shares of WAM Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,493.87 ($1,067.05).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 46,659 shares of WAM Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,406.11 ($2,432.93).

WAM Global Company Profile

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

