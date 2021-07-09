Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO Sells 871 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, R Mark Adams sold 14,583 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $583,320.00.

On Monday, June 14th, R Mark Adams sold 8,914 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $345,595.78.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $37.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.52. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

