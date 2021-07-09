Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 1,637 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $159.75 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.
About Avalara
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.