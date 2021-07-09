Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Insider Sells 1,637 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $159.75 on Friday. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.22 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Avalara by 113.7% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 24.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 4.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

