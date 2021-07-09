Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Sells 18,730 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lisa Eggerton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $123,280.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,025,600.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Lisa Eggerton sold 16,122 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $896,544.42.

On Monday, April 19th, Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $116,860.00.

BIGC traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,909. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of -67.02. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.17 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on BigCommerce from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,962,000 after buying an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 479.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 125,705 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

