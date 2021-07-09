Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total value of $372,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.44, for a total value of $360,880.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total value of $376,580.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $341,640.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $297,960.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total value of $293,260.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $291,380.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $273,860.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $309,960.00.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.61. The company had a trading volume of 703,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,313. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.45 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,932,000 after acquiring an additional 83,769 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after buying an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

