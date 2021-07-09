Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 11,464 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $529,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $530,415.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $348,529.01.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,319. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $2,684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.