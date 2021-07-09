Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $201,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total transaction of $201,180.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total transaction of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total transaction of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $354,210.00.

CorVel stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $140.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $145.51 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CorVel by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

