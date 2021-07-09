Insider Selling: Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Sells 5,716 Shares of Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,716 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $857,457.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,170.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ricardo Cardenas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,652 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.08, for a total value of $1,566,696.16.

NYSE DRI traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.04. 15,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

